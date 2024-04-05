Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Nucor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.34. 147,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,317. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $202.89. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

