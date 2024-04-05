Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.25.

NVO opened at $123.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

