Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.77. 757,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $564.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

