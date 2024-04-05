Northland Capmk Weighs in on BM Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BM Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BM Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BMTX opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.01. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

See Also

