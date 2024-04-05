Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 214,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 86,952 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

