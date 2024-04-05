Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

NYSE NOG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.43. 369,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,292. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $437,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,527 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 38.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 419,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 116,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

