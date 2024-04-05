Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Insider James Thompson Purchases 1,300,000 Shares

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX – Get Free Report) insider James Thompson purchased 1,300,000 shares of Noronex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$19,500.00 ($12,662.34).
James Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, James Thompson 1,100,000 shares of Noronex stock.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, James Thompson bought 894,441 shares of Noronex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,049.97 ($5,227.25).
- On Tuesday, January 9th, James Thompson acquired 4,562,747 shares of Noronex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$13,688.24 ($8,888.47).
- On Friday, January 5th, James Thompson purchased 825,000 shares of Noronex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$9,900.00 ($6,428.57).
