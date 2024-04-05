Noble Financial Boosts Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Price Target to $21.00

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Noble Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Noble Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

TSQ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently -27.37%.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In other news, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,915.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Townsquare Media news, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,915.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,832 shares of company stock valued at $327,135 over the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.