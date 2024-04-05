Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 555 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $351.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,080. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.25.

Get Our Latest Report on MSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.