Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 3,195 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,833,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 56,517.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 166.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,126. The company has a market cap of $222.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $78.65 and a 52-week high of $107.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.4781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

