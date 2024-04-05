Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 257 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 63,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Linde by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 33,201.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after purchasing an additional 410,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.93.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $6.71 on Friday, hitting $463.97. 869,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,946. The firm has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

