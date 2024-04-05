Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.85. 1,468,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,795. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.01. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

