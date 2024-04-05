Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,322,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.69. 1,018,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,383. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average of $130.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

