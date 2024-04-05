Nilsine Partners LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.04. 4,038,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,412,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $86.99 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

