Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV traded up $8.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $507.33. The company had a trading volume of 566,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,881. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.24. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

