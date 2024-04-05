Nilsine Partners LLC Has $836,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.10. 929,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,234. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $1,181,067.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,107 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,265.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,383 shares of company stock worth $122,469,283. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

