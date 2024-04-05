Nilsine Partners LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BP by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

Shares of BP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.60. 9,338,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,730. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

