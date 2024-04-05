Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton Sells 12,460 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40.
Cardlytics Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ CDLX opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.
CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
