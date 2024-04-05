Newmont Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 90,829 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 94% compared to the average volume of 46,815 call options.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. 12,997,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,465,722. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

