Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,993 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 2,532,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,259. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.