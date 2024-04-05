New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Down 1.6%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.17. 3,745,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 38,177,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

