New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading 5.2% Higher

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.23. 9,183,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 38,785,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. Barclays began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,601 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

