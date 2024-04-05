New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 5.2% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82. 6,314,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 5,721,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

NGD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in New Gold by 24.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 556,765 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 147.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,157,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,920 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

