New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives $1.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NGD stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,635,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

