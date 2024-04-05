Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $627.57 and last traded at $626.97. 779,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,413,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $614.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $594.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.43. The firm has a market cap of $267.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

