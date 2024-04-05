Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 2.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $765.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $635.22 and last traded at $635.17. 940,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,373,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $617.14.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.15.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 29.0% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $594.56 and a 200-day moving average of $495.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

