Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $765.00 at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $700.00 to $765.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.15.

Netflix stock opened at $617.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $594.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $267.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $638.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

