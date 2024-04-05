Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
