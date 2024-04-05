Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

About Neonode

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.