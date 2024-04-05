Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.22.

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,676,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.81 and a 200 day moving average of $219.00. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $397,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $901,822.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $397,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $901,822.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $26,336,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after buying an additional 89,094 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after buying an additional 453,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 751.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

