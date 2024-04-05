Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Global-E Online Stock Down 1.6 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,984,000 after buying an additional 2,438,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 581.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,873 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 217,482 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
