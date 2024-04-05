Needham & Company LLC Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $38.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

Semtech stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.46. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after purchasing an additional 606,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Semtech by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

