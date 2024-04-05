Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) versus Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Critical Survey

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $742.49 million 3.65 $57.15 million $0.90 53.40 Navitas Semiconductor $79.46 million 10.20 -$145.43 million ($0.88) -5.14

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 7.03% 8.55% 6.66% Navitas Semiconductor -183.04% -18.81% -15.21%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.01%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $9.82, indicating a potential upside of 117.18%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Navitas Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, foundry service providers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

