Navcoin (NAV) Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $32,898.98 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00104415 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00033986 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00015817 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002916 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

