NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,799,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,782,678 shares.The stock last traded at $7.12 and had previously closed at $7.13.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 283,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,477,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,216 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 75.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 904,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 178,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 180.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

