Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.98. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 38,244 shares trading hands.
Natura &Co Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Natura &Co Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.2506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natura &Co
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.