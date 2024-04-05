National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,201.67.

NYSE:NGG opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,712,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth $2,775,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 23.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,962,000 after buying an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 97.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

