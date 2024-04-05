Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Natera alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $153,482.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,874.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 339,777 shares of company stock valued at $26,083,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 20.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.37. Natera has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.