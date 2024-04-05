Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.36.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 20.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.37. Natera has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
