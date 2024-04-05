MWA Asset Management Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $299.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $227.63 and a 1-year high of $308.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.88 and a 200-day moving average of $272.46.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

