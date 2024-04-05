MWA Asset Management Sells 244 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MWA Asset Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 815,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 64,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $175.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

