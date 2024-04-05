MWA Asset Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MWA Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $261.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

