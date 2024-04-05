MWA Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MWA Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

C opened at $60.91 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

