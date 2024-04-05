Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 17,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 28,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

About Mowi ASA

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

