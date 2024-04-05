Morgan Stanley to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.30.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MS opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

