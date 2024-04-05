Moonbeam Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.53 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $358.66 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00067099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00025126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00016115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,035,065 coins and its circulating supply is 852,564,891 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

