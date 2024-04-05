Moon River Capital (CVE:MOO) Trading Down 2.9%

Moon River Capital Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 19,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Moon River Capital Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Moon River Capital Company Profile

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It focuses on the development of the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares in British Columbia. The Davidson Property hosts a molybdenum-tungsten deposit.

