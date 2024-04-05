Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,068,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,630,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

