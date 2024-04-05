Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,138,000 after acquiring an additional 386,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,270,000 after buying an additional 2,197,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carrier Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. 2,946,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

