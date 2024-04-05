Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 12,777 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.44. The company had a trading volume of 214,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

