Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after buying an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,050,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 924,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

