MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.85.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $343.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.60 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $198.72 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,324 shares of company stock worth $34,472,011. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

